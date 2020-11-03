Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 68.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,405 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,813,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at about $328,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX stock opened at $234.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a PE ratio of 84.46, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.58.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

