Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) (ETR:BFSA) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) (ETR:BFSA) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BFSA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) stock opened at €35.20 ($41.41) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.64. Befesa S.A. has a twelve month low of €22.75 ($26.76) and a twelve month high of €38.70 ($45.53). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €32.79.

Befesa SA, a recycling services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

