Beowulf Mining plc (BEM.L) (LON:BEM) Shares Gap Up to $5.50

Beowulf Mining plc (BEM.L) (LON:BEM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.50, but opened at $5.85. Beowulf Mining plc (BEM.L) shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 142,715 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.79.

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of natural resource assets in Sweden and Finland. It explores for iron ore, base precious metals, lead, zinc, silver, graphite, and other mineral properties. The Company's flagship project is the Kallak magnetite iron ore deposit located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden.

