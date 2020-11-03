Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) a €7.60 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.41) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.28 ($10.92).

Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) stock opened at €6.36 ($7.48) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is €7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion and a PE ratio of -2.47. Eni S.p.A. has a 52 week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 52 week high of €14.40 ($16.94).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

