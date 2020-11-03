Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Sold by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP lowered its position in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Bilibili accounts for approximately 2.0% of Rock Creek Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. 38.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. Bilibili Inc – has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 22.84% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc – will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

BILI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BOCOM International lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. China Renaissance Securities upped their target price on Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.35.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

