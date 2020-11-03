BitTube 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $424.00 (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last week, BitTube has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, TradeOgre, Livecoin and Bittrex. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $424.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.00 or 0.00867903 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003005 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000315 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000398 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Bittrex, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

