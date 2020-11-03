BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.00% from the stock’s previous close.

TCPC has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock TCP Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

TCPC opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.17 million, a P/E ratio of -104.67 and a beta of 1.53. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.25%. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 470,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 38,276 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 411,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 119,754 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

