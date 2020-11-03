Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $112.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
BPMC has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.87.
NASDAQ BPMC opened at $98.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.50.
In related news, insider Anthony L. Boral sold 23,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $495,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,521,859.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,435 shares of company stock worth $5,373,079. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.
About Blueprint Medicines
Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.
