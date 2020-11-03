Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $112.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BPMC has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.87.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $98.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.50.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.49 by $4.67. The company had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.42 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 70.39% and a negative net margin of 525.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8087.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.93) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anthony L. Boral sold 23,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $495,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,521,859.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,435 shares of company stock worth $5,373,079. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

