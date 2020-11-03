BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) Given a €37.20 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €37.20 ($43.76) price target by Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €43.57 ($51.26).

Shares of BNP stock opened at €31.13 ($36.62) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is €33.37. BNP Paribas SA has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

About BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA)

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Analyst Recommendations for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP)

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit