BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) Given a €37.20 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €37.20 ($43.76) price target by Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €43.57 ($51.26).

Shares of BNP stock opened at €31.13 ($36.62) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is €33.37. BNP Paribas SA has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

