Bokf Na Buys 535 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bokf Na raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 105.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total transaction of $1,331,010.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,387,806.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,574,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,000 shares of company stock worth $26,127,810. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.90.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $384.29 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $404.26 and its 200 day moving average is $395.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

