Bokf Na Buys 68,285 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bokf Na lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,285 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 213.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,896,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,543 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 771.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,725,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 47.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,910,000 after buying an additional 1,272,990 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Paychex by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 249,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,575,000 after buying an additional 806,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Paychex by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,346,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,728,000 after buying an additional 668,577 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus increased their price target on Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $892,081.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,215.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 51,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $4,334,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,318 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 356,542 shares of company stock valued at $29,710,384 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAYX stock opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.39. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.