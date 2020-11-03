Bokf Na Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $6,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 24.4% in the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 40.2% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 79.5% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 13.4% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $460,724,000 after purchasing an additional 79,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $151.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.47. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $375.60.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 20th. 140166 dropped their price target on The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Edward Jones upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The Boeing from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.32.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.