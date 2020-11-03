Bokf Na Grows Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bokf Na raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.9% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.8% in the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.46.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $6,562,397.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,543,747.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $3,137,058.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,082.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,678,851. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CL opened at $81.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.77. The stock has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.57. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

