Bokf Na Has $5.65 Million Position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 300.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $357.36. 13,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,308. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $384.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.66.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.