Bokf Na Has $6.20 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bokf Na cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,901 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,320,000 after buying an additional 33,235 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 98,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,465,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,289,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.47.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $112.78 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

