Bokf Na Has $6.36 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,727 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Altria Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,158,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,821,000 after purchasing an additional 682,834 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $257,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,880 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

MO stock opened at $37.08 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

