Bokf Na Has $6.77 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after buying an additional 5,388,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,648,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,571 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Alibaba Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,427,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,543,411,000 after buying an additional 118,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,549,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,922,654,000 after buying an additional 285,277 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock opened at $281.83 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $841.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $292.67 and a 200-day moving average of $248.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Barclays lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, 140166 lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.64.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.