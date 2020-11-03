Bokf Na Has $7.18 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bokf Na reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 46.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,471 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 137.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 55.1% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $57,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total transaction of $3,421,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $5,749,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,719 shares of company stock worth $14,382,932 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $356.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $340.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $387.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

