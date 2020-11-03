Bokf Na Has $9.28 Million Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,147 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in V.F. were worth $9,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 34.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 568,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,733,000 after acquiring an additional 146,175 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in V.F. by 25.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 175,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after acquiring an additional 35,303 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in V.F. by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 252,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 21,372 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in V.F. by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on V.F. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. 140166 upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $69.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.32.

In other V.F. news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VFC opened at $69.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -529.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

