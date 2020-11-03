Bokf Na Has $9.63 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bokf Na lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 233,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,152,000 after purchasing an additional 163,700 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.62.

Shares of GS opened at $194.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 18.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

