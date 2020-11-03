Bokf Na Lowers Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Bokf Na decreased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $273,651,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 454.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 236,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,894,000 after purchasing an additional 194,200 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 286,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,865,000 after purchasing an additional 145,177 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 191,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,916,000 after purchasing an additional 127,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 793,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,798,000 after purchasing an additional 124,086 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY stock opened at $447.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $457.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.63. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $487.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.65.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.06, for a total transaction of $6,975,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $1,187,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,600 shares of company stock valued at $20,856,992 over the last ninety days. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.