Bokf Na Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bokf Na reduced its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $330,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 76.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $3,699,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $920,150.00. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 16,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.02, for a total transaction of $11,670,456.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,020,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,890 shares of company stock worth $18,931,033. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $716.89.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $675.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 76.99, a P/E/G ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $705.66 and its 200-day moving average is $632.60. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $778.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

