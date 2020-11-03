Bokf Na Purchases 3,283 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bokf Na lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Oracle by 2.8% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,039 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL stock opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market cap of $169.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

