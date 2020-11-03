Bokf Na Reduces Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,836 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Chubb by 38.1% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $10,129,000. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $11,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.49. 3,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,248. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.31.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

