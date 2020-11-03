Bokf Na Reduces Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bokf Na decreased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.38.

APD opened at $287.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.48. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $310.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.