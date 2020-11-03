Bokf Na Sells 10,495 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,495 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,706 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,087,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $661,000. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.35.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.45 per share, with a total value of $92,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

