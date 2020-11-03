Bokf Na Sells 2,663 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $146.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.18.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.18.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $151,695.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,912 shares of company stock worth $2,922,545 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

