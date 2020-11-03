Bokf Na Sells 5,103 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bokf Na lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 9,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 5,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $163.41 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.89. The company has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.93.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $15,913,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

