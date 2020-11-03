Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 14.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth $417,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 369,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,390,000 after acquiring an additional 23,904 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 1,580.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on BOOT. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.62.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $924.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

