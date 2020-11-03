Bp Plc Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bp Plc increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 672,124 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 166,124 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $26,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,322,000 after buying an additional 24,469,149 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,028 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,365 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $129,419,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9,979.9% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,535,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,550 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays lowered Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.05.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.38. 32,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,289,630. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.13. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $151.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

