Bp Plc Has $11.47 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bp Plc lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 76,776 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,626,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,235,468,000 after buying an additional 75,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after buying an additional 3,223,089 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,386,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $777,542,000 after buying an additional 281,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,668,000 after acquiring an additional 649,907 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,167,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $320,552,000 after purchasing an additional 396,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.28. 154,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,407,342. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $143.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

