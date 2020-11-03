Bp Plc Sells 32,259 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bp Plc lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,259 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Truist raised their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.84 on Tuesday, hitting $136.99. 9,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,315,671. The company has a market capitalization of $186.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.00. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

