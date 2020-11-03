Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.7% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $28,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Broadcom by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $464,250,000 after acquiring an additional 327,153 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 456,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $108,169,000 after buying an additional 182,301 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.61.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.33, for a total value of $18,771,282.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Henry Samueli purchased 101,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $361.45 per share, for a total transaction of $36,773,923.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 618,724 shares of company stock valued at $220,528,705. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $351.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $387.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.07. The firm has a market cap of $141.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

