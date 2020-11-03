Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent gas exploration company. Its acreage in Marcellus shale play poise it for major growth potential. Cabot continues to improve upon its industry-leading cost structure. Driven by operational efficiencies, the company was able to reduce its 2019 finding and development costs by 5.13%. It is committed to returning more than half of its free cash flow to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends. However, being a natural gas weighted company, Cabot continues to reel under the effects of the commodity price struggles. Cabot’s average realized natural gas price fell 20.1% y/y to $1.51 per Mcf in Q3. Struggling with lawsuits & denied a water permit, Cabot’s Constitution Pipeline Company is likely to be delayed substantially or cancelled. Hence, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COG. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Tudor Pickering raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Shares of COG stock opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.00. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.23.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $1,014,643.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 52,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,106.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 42.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,536,540 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $335,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780,646 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $93,416,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $74,070,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,955,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $463,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,858 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5,054.6% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,541,260 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,959 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

