CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $227.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.23% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CACI is benefiting from new business wins and organic expansions. The company has a large pipeline of new projects and continues to win more deals at regular intervals. Furthermore, having the government as a big client lends stability to the business and moderates fluctuations in revenue. CACI continues to generate higher cash flows mainly driven by growth in billing and collection processes as well as its Master Accounts Receivable Purchase Agreement. The company completed three acquisitions recently, adding mission expertise and technology capabilities to its business. CACI continues to expect accelerating organic revenue growth and margin expansion throughout fiscal 2021. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, increased interest expenses kept margins under pressure. Intense competition remains major concern.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CACI International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on CACI International from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.83.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $217.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. CACI International has a 1-year low of $156.15 and a 1-year high of $288.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.46.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.52. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that CACI International will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 5,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,314,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,760,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $34,335.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,843. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,934 shares of company stock worth $2,484,738. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in CACI International by 31.8% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CACI International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in CACI International by 207.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after buying an additional 48,319 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in CACI International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in CACI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

