Cantillon Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,289,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,590 shares during the period. Equifax makes up about 3.0% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 1.88% of Equifax worth $359,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Equifax by 17.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,894,000 after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Equifax by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equifax from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equifax from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.44.

EFX opened at $141.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.01 and a 1 year high of $181.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.49.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

