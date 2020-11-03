Cantillon Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,289,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,590 shares during the period. Equifax accounts for about 3.0% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 1.88% of Equifax worth $359,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Equifax from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.44.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $141.85 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $181.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.55 and a 200-day moving average of $158.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

