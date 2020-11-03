Cantillon Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,117,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40,107 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies makes up about 3.5% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $415,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of A stock opened at $105.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.02. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $107.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.34.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.16.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $607,770.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,948.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

