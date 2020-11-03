Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $279.67 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,201,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,325 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for 2.3% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $279,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.47.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $234.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a PE ratio of 84.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

