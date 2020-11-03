Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $482.83 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,919,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,724 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up approximately 4.0% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $482,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,073,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,425,000 after acquiring an additional 190,066 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Zoetis by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 379,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,623,000 after purchasing an additional 214,490 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in Zoetis by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Zoetis by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, G.Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total transaction of $195,985.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,352.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $962,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,221.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,540,621 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis stock opened at $162.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.61. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.