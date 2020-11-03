Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $501.93 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,076,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 4.2% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of American Tower worth $501,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.4% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.08.

American Tower stock opened at $233.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.31. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.99%.

In related news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total value of $4,774,853.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,993,549.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $248,377.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,771.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,113 shares of company stock worth $5,444,536. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.