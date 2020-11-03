Cantillon Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,117,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40,107 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies makes up approximately 3.5% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $415,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $105.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.27 and a 200 day moving average of $92.34. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.62.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.16.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $607,770.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,948.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

