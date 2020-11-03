Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 12,034 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,162,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,034 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 3.5% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Broadcom worth $423,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $464,250,000 after acquiring an additional 327,153 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Broadcom by 66.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 456,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $108,169,000 after purchasing an additional 182,301 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Broadcom by 102.2% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $351.25 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $387.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $365.49 and its 200-day moving average is $321.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $141.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 84 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $358.11 per share, for a total transaction of $30,081.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.36, for a total value of $29,871,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 618,724 shares of company stock valued at $220,528,705 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.61.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

