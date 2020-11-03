Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 12,034 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,162,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,034 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 3.5% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Broadcom worth $423,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,253,640,000 after buying an additional 735,944 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 545,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Broadcom by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $464,250,000 after acquiring an additional 327,153 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 270,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,353,000 after acquiring an additional 194,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $351.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.43 billion, a PE ratio of 65.90, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $387.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $365.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 84 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $358.11 per share, for a total transaction of $30,081.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.36, for a total value of $29,871,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 618,724 shares of company stock valued at $220,528,705 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, 140166 lifted their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.61.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

