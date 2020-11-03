Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 23,084 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,202,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,084 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for about 3.7% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Ecolab worth $440,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 37.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.62.

NYSE ECL opened at $188.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a PE ratio of -51.18, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.93. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.43 and its 200 day moving average is $199.28.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.