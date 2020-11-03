Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 30,512 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,608,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,512 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 7.9% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 1.08% of S&P Global worth $940,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in S&P Global by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in S&P Global by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.92.

SPGI opened at $327.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $348.17 and a 200-day moving average of $334.31. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

