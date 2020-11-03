Cantillon Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,608,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,512 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 7.9% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 1.08% of S&P Global worth $940,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in S&P Global by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,098,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,454,000 after acquiring an additional 678,929 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 16.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,324,000 after acquiring an additional 504,741 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 7.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,229,000 after buying an additional 318,237 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 81.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 495,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,368,000 after buying an additional 222,253 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 229.5% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 293,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,802,000 after purchasing an additional 204,633 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.92.

SPGI opened at $327.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $348.17 and a 200-day moving average of $334.31. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

