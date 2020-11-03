Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Holdings Reduced by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 128.4% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,040,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,738,000 after buying an additional 1,147,464 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 768.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 599,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,491,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 892,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,890,000 after purchasing an additional 527,235 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 38.4% in the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,665,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,220,000 after purchasing an additional 462,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in Capital One Financial by 22.7% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,942,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,554,000 after buying an additional 358,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF stock opened at $75.68 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $107.59. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.31%.

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.66.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 33,275 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $2,400,458.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,560,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,886,283.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,579 shares of company stock worth $6,305,315. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.