Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX) Given a €126.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AFX. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €102.25 ($120.29).

AFX opened at €108.80 ($128.00) on Friday. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG has a 12 month low of €67.70 ($79.65) and a 12 month high of €123.90 ($145.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €110.44 and its 200 day moving average price is €96.05.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

