Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.21. Casella Waste Systems posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.12 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

CWST has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

In other news, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $276,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,629.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,727 over the last 90 days. 7.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 102.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

CWST stock opened at $54.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.94. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $61.77.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

